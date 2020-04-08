Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One furloughs staff as bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday. Sources said those on furlough were mainly employees whose work was focused on race weekend activities and who could not carry out duties remotely. The Liberty Media-owned company employs in excess of 500 people. Cam Newton uncomfortable without NFL home

Cam Newton is focusing on self-improvement during his first foray into free agency. The unemployed quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers and is coming off of foot surgery. MLB plays down talk of May return to action amid coronavirus

Major League Baseball threw cold water on reports it is developing plans to restart play as early as May in an isolation bubble protected from the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying on Tuesday several options were being considered. As reports circulated that MLB was in the deep stages of a plan under which all 30 teams would come together in Arizona, playing games in empty stadiums, the league moved to downplay any idea it would return to action before it was safe to do so. The U.S. death toll due to the coronavirus on Tuesday approached 11,000, trailing only Spain and Italy. Buccaneers new uniforms a tribute to the past

Tom Brady and his new teammates in Tampa Bay will take the field in 2020 in a look that resembles what the Buccaneers wore when they won Super Bowl XXXVII. The Buccaneers introduced their long-awaited ensemble on Tuesday. While some fans had hoped they'd go back to their expansion team orange-based uniform, instead they chose to stick with the red, black, white and pewter of the 2000s. Ravens' Harbaugh concerned about cybersecurity of draft

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is concerned about the cybersecurity of team and league data during the upcoming NFL draft, which will be a "virtual" event for the first time, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Monday. Harbaugh said during the team's pre-draft press conference that the Ravens are using all hands on deck while working from separate locations, and logistics have become a major and widening hurdle. Pandemic forces postponement of Canadian F1 Grand Prix

The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, with the 2020 season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the virus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled along with May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Steelers QB Roethlisberger 'on schedule' for next step

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was ready to put his surgically repaired right elbow on display at organized team activities. But with the cancellation of the first phase of the offseason -- practice would have taken place April 20 for the Steelers -- and team facilities closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Roethlisberger is dialing back his rehab to avoid any potential setbacks. Qatar denies U.S allegations of World Cup bribes

The organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have strongly denied allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice that bribes were paid to secure votes for the hosting rights to the tournament. Suspicion and rumours have long surrounded both the 2010 vote by FIFA's executive to hand the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar. Golf: Immelman says Masters in November presents new challenge

Trevor Immelman may not be putting the finishing touches on his Masters preparations this week but the former champion already has a good understanding of what to expect should the postponed tournament be contested in November. Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified Nov. 9-15 as possible dates for this year's Masters, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. McVay: Rams didn't expect to lose Gurley

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is planning to turn to a committee of running backs to replace Todd Gurley. "We certainly don't replace the production, the way that he's influenced and affected the game," McVay said. "But what we can continue to do is try to adjust and adapt."

