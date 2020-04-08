Andbox hires LaBelle as org's first FIFA content creator

Mike LaBelle, a noted EA Sports FIFA player and online personality, is joining Andbox as a content creator, the organization announced Tuesday. The inclusion of LaBelle marks the first time that Andbox has brought on a content creator primarily focused on a game outside of Overwatch and Call of Duty.

Andbox tweeted, "We're happy to announce the newest addition to the Andbox family, @MikeLaBelle. Mike joins us as one of the biggest FIFA content creators. He's also a pro player with 7 national FIFA titles, and a really great head of hair. Please give Mike a warm welcome to the family." LaBelle, 30, issued a statement regarding his new gig: "I have always shared in Andbox's vision to grow the gaming community in New York and am proud I can now support that mission alongside them. As we continue to grow and motivate new streamers and content creators, I want to be a part of that movement, to collaborate and support the wider goal."

Andbox added in a statement, "Together we will create content that all FIFA fans will love, while working to elevate the FIFA scene in New York City, showcase some of the best streamers in the metropolitan area, and above all, represent the greatest city in the world across the FIFA community that spans the globe." LaBelle, a Houston native, has won seven national titles in EA Sports FIFA and has represented the United States at the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the Electronic Sports World Cup and the World Cyber Games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.