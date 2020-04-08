Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Gatland wants Lions to play All Blacks before S. Africa tour

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:04 IST
Rugby-Gatland wants Lions to play All Blacks before S. Africa tour

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland wants his team to play a warm-up match against the All Blacks before their tour of South Africa next year. Rugby, like most other sports, has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gatland, who coached the Lions in their drawn series in New Zealand in 2017, said the one-off 'decider' could generate much-needed revenue when the sport resumes.

The 56-year-old added that he had broached the subject of the Lions playing the All Blacks to New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson but that they could play New Zealand Maori as an alternative. "I've spoken to Mark Robinson about a warm-up game for the Lions and he was potentially talking about the New Zealand Maoris," Gatland told Sky Sports New Zealand.

"But is it something that the All Blacks go up there for? A decider before we go off to South Africa at the end of June next year. "Potentially it's an opportunity to make 4 million or 5 million pounds ($6.16 million) from a game like that and put some money back into the coffers that we're going to need."

Gatland stepped down as Wales coach after guiding them to the World Cup semi-finals last year and currently coaches Super Rugby side Waikato Chiefs. He will take a year off from that role to lead the Lions on their tour. The Lions play the first test of the three-match series in South Africa at the Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg on July 24 2021, with the second test to be staged at the Cape Town Stadium a week later.

The final test will be played at the Springboks' traditional fortress of Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Aug. 7. ($1 = 0.8114 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Man hooked up to booze dies in TN after vain bid to get his dose

After trying desperately to get a bottle of liqour, a 65-year old man fainted and he was later pronounced brought dead by authorities at a government hospital, a senior police official said here on Wednesday. The elderly man, when he heard ...

Wildlife trade, habitat degradation driving virus spillover: Study

Exploitation of wildlife by humans through hunting, trade, and habitat degradation leads to close contact between the animals and humans, increasing the risk of spillover of viruses like the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, accordin...

Virus may spark 'devastating' global condom shortage

A global condom shortage is looming as the coronavirus pandemic shutters factories and disrupts supply chains, the worlds top maker of the contraceptives said, with the United Nations warning of devastating consequences. Over half of humani...

Indian students stranded in Germany safe, says scholars body

With several Indian students stranded in Germany due to the lockdown, the Frankfurt Indian Scholars Association FISA has assured they are safe and appealed to their parents not to panic. FISA executive member Abhishek Acharya in a statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020