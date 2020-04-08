Sports-On this day... April 9

ON THIS DAY -- April 9 April 9, 1995

FORMULA ONE - Williams-Renault's Damon Hill leads the way in the Argentine Grand Prix at the Oscar Galvez Race Track, held for the first time since 1981. Williams-Renault's David Coulthard secured the first pole position of his career but throttle failures dropped him down the grid, allowing Hill to cruise to a six-second victory over Jean Alesi while Michael Schumacher rounded off the podium.

The track, which was criticised for being dirty, was resurfaced in the winter ahead of the 1996 edition. April 9, 1995

GOLF - Ben Crenshaw tries on his second green jacket after winning the 1995 Masters by one stroke in Augusta, Georgia. After Crenshaw's mentor Harvey Penick passed away in the lead up to the tournament, the 1984 champion used the tragedy as inspiration, fighting off Davis Love III to win the Masters by one stroke.

Tiger Woods, who made his major debut in this tournament aged 19, tied for 41st place. April 9, 1995

SOCCER - Lazio midfielder Paul Gascoigne makes a winning return from injury in their 2-0 Italian Serie A victory over Reggiana thanks to goals from Roberto Rambaudi and Giuseppe Signori. The Englishman was coming back after 12 months out due to a broken leg sustained in training while attempting to tackle defender Alessandro Nesta.

Gascoigne's time in Italy ended three months later when he joined Scottish champions Rangers as their record signing, enjoying a trophy-laden spell that included two league titles, the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. April 9, 1997

SOCCER - Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso celebrates after scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Ajax in their Champions League semi-final first-leg match in Amsterdam. Christian Vieri netted Juventus' second before Jari Litmanen got Ajax back in the tie with a second-half strike. Amoruso and Vieri scored in the second leg as well, sending Juventus to the final, where they were defeated 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund.

Amoruso also reached the Champions League final with Juventus the following season but was an unused substitute in a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid. April 9, 2000

FORMULA ONE - Germany's Michael Schumacher drives past Ferrari fans en route to a narrow victory over Mika Hakkinen in the San Marino Grand Prix. Hakkinen began a third consecutive race from pole position and built a sizable lead over Schumacher but his car suffered electronic problems, allowing the German to reduce the gap and then take the lead when Hakkinen entered the pits on lap 44.

The German held on for the remainder of the race, winning his second consecutive San Marino Grand Prix and third straight race of the season. April 9, 2000

GOLF - Vijay Singh tees off at the Masters en route to a three-stroke victory over Ernie Els at the Augusta National Club, Georgia. Singh took charge of proceedings from the 12th hole of the third round and maintained his lead to claim his second major.

Singh, who has won three majors in his career, would go on to hold the number one ranking between 2004 and 2005. April 9, 2004

SOCCER - Arsenal striker Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring a superb solo goal in a 4-2 Premier League win against Liverpool at Highbury. Arsenal's 30-match unbeaten league run looked to be in jeopardy when they trailed 2-1 at halftime.

However, after Robert Pires equalised, Henry took matters into his own hands, dancing past two Liverpool defenders before capping off the effort with a fine low finish, completing his hat-trick a few minutes later to seal victory Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the table and remained undefeated over the rest of the season to win the title while Henry took home the Golden Boot award after scoring 30 goals.

April 9, 2011 BASEBALL - Baltimore Orioles left fielder Felix Pie, right fielder Nick Markakis and center fielder Adam Jones celebrate their 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Rangers were the only unbeaten team in the majors coming into this game but fell behind 5-0 after three innings and failed to recover. The defeat ended any hopes they had of matching a franchise-record 7-0 start to the season -- achieved in 1996 -- but the Rangers bounced back in the second game played later that day, demolishing the Orioles 13-1.

April 9, 2013 BASEBALL - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Josh Beckett pitches in the first inning of a 9-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in San Diego, California.

The Padres held a narrow 4-3 lead heading into the eighth inning, where they managed to pull away. Padres outfielder Will Venable tied his career-high with four RBIs. The Dodgers recovered from the loss and went on to top the National League West standings before defeating the Atlanta Braves in the divisional series before they were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 in the National League Championship Series.

April 9, 2019 SOCCER - Manchester City lose 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League quarter-final first leg match in London.

Spurs took full advantage after Hugo Lloris saved Sergio Aguero's first-half penalty and Son Heung-min's goal gave them a precious 1-0 lead heading into the second leg. City trailed 2-1 early in the second leg, but hit back to take a 4-2 lead.

Fernando Llorente's contentious goal then put Spurs in the ascendancy and they qualified for the semi-finals on away goals after Raheem Sterling's late effort was ruled out for offside by VAR. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

