Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place from June 12 to June 14, has been postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday. "This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily. Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montreal, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments," the Canadian promoters said in an official statement.

All tickets for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix 2020 will continue to be valid. As soon as the new date of the showpiece event is confirmed, all spectators will be informed of the available options. "I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis," said Francois Dumontier, President and CEO Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

"At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so," he added. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, sporting events across the globe are either postponed or stand cancelled.

Earlier in March, the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix was postponed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

