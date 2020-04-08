Left Menu
Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has included Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his list of best batsmen that he played with or against.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:46 IST
Tendulkar, Kohli included in Michael Clarke's list of best batsmen of his time
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has included Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in his list of best batsmen that he played with or against. In his list, Clarke has named just one Australian, while he has opted to go in for two South African players.

Clarke's list of best batsmen that he played with or against is: Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara. "Probably technically the best batsman (Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn't have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake," Fox Sports quoted Clarke as saying on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

Talking about Kohli, Clarke said: "I think right now the best batsman across all three formats. His one day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal and he's also found a way to dominate Test cricket. What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds," he added. Clarke played 115 Tests and 245 ODIs for Australia. He was the World Cup-winning captain in 2015.

Under his leadership, Australia famously defeated England 5-0 in the Ashes 2013-14. Clarke managed to score 8,643 runs in the longest format with his best score being 329 not out against India.

While in the ODI format, Clarke scored 7,981 runs. Clarke announced his retirement in 2015 and the final Test against England at the Oval was his last match for Australia. (ANI)

