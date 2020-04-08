NSW appoints Leah Poulton as head of female cricket

Former Australian cricketer Leah Poulton has been appointed as the Head of Female Cricket at Cricket New South Wales. The new role forms part of the restructure to the Cricket NSW High-Performance department that aligns the male and female pathways.

In an exciting development for Cricket NSW, Poulton, as Head of Female Cricket, will integrate the different arms of female performance to ensure that all work together to run athlete-centred programs. "Cricket NSW has been a big part of my life for the past 20 years. It feels great to be coming home," Poulton said in a statement.

"NSW has an amazing history of innovation and success, I'm looking forward to working with our staff, athletes and communities to ensure we continue this great history," she added. A four-time Belinda Clark Medal winner with the NSW Breakers, 36-year-old Poulton has resigned as Cricket Australia's women's high-performance coach and Women's Big Bash League Head Coach at Melbourne Stars.

She has been an integral part of the Cricket Australia High-Performance Female Program. After retirement, Poulton stayed involved with Cricket NSW as the Female Pathway Manager then Breakers assistant coach before moving to the Cricket Australia Centre of Excellence full-time.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said the role of Female Head of Cricket provides a much-needed strategic focus on Women's cricket. "With her unique mix of pathway development and high-performance success, Leah will provide leadership that is imperative to enable us to continue to develop outstanding young cricketers who become great NSW and Australian players," said Germon. (ANI)

