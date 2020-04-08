Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricketers agree virus package to support game

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:35 IST
Cricketers agree virus package to support game

County cricketers will take "maximum reductions" in their salaries during April and May and have agreed to waive �1 million ($1.25 million) in prize money during the coronavirus crisis, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) announced on Wednesday. The county championship, comprising four-day matches, was due to start on Sunday but English cricket is shut down until at least May 28, with the expectation of further postponements.

The PCA on Wednesday welcomed the collective player agreement, which covers an initial period of April and May. "Discussions between the PCA, ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and 18 first-class counties reached a conclusion today with all parties supporting an initial two-month agreement that will see maximum reductions to player salaries and relinquishing of domestic prize money," the PCA said in a statement.

The PCA has relinquished �1 million of the domestic player prize money for 2020 and players will also agree to be furloughed if asked to by their county. Champions Essex confirmed that the club's playing staff, along with most non-playing staff, had been placed on furlough.

A number of other clubs including Yorkshire and Worcestershire had previously confirmed they would be using the government's job retention scheme. PCA chairman Daryl Mitchell said: "The coronavirus pandemic will continue to put financial pressure on the game and this initial two-month agreement will support the game for the period of April and May. "We were due to start the county championship season on Sunday and sadly for us all that will not be the case. As a group of players, we will do everything we can to ensure that when cricket does return the sport is in a position to thrive." The ECB last week announced a �61 million aid package in response to the "once-in-a-generation" challenge. AFP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could review its fundin...

Rhule: QB Bridgewater 'perfect fit' for Panthers

First-year Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said moving on from quarterback Cam Newton was a difficult -- but correct -- decision for his team. I think the world of Cam -- as a person, and then everyone knows the type of player hes been f...

Amitabh Bachchan thanks supply warriors, asks people to not hoard things

Thanking those who are working tirelessly for supplying essential food items and pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday asked people to not hoard things. The superstar took to Twitter to share th...

Sudan court upholds corruption conviction of ousted leader Bashir

Sudans ousted president Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday lost an appeal against a sentence of two years in detention for corruption, his lawyer said. The appeals court upheld the conviction but we will file an appeal in the supreme court because...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020