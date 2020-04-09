Left Menu
Virtus.pro stay perfect in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 04:05 IST
Virtus.pro swept Cyber Legacy 2-0 on Wednesday to gain sole possession of first place in Group A in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro improved to 3-0 in the Dota 2 tournament thanks to map wins in 41 and 31 minutes.

Vikin.gg rallied for a 2-1 win over OG, leaving both teams tied for second place in Group A at 2-1. After OG jumped in front with a 36-minute win, Vikin.gg came back for victories in 38 and 49 minutes. The other five teams in Group A are all 1-2 after B8 beat HellRaisers 2-1 while Gambit Esports blanked Team Nigma 2-0. B8 shook off a 34-minute defeat on the opening map to claim the next two in 27 and 20 minutes. Gambit prevailed in 36- and 40-minute maps.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group B playing its third round Thursday: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Chicken Fighters

Alliance vs. Team Spirit Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere

Team Liquid vs. Team Unique ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 3-0 (6-2)

T2. OG: 2-1 (5-3) T2. Vikin.gg: 2-1 (4-3)

T4. HellRaisers: 1-2 (4-4) T4. B8: 1-2 (4-5)

T4. Gambit Esports: 1-2 (3-4) T4. Cyber Legacy: 1-2 (3-5)

T4. Team Nigma: 1-2 (2-5) Group B

T1. Team Secret: 2-0 (4-0) T1. Natus Vincere: 2-0 (4-2)

T3. Chicken Fighters: 1-1 (3-3) T3. Alliance: 1-1 (3-3)

T3. Team Spirit: 1-1 (3-3) T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-1 (2-3)

T7. Team Unique: 0-2 (2-4) T7. Team Liquid: 0-2 (1-4)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

