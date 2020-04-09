New emoji characters to be delayed over COVID-19 outbreak: Unicode

If you were hoping for a set of new emoji to express yourself in the digital world, your wait just got longer.

Unicode Consortium, the corporation behind introducing new emoji characters, has decided to postpone the release of version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard by six months, from March to September of 2021, impacting new emoji characters, the official release notes.

New emoji characters incorporated in Emoji 14.0 would appear on phones and other devices in 2022. The decision does not affect the new emoji included in the version 13.0, announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

