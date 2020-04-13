Left Menu
Google announces steps to help combat COVID-19 misinformation in India

Google on Monday announced a series of steps taken to bring reliable information related to COVID-19 pandemic in India and combat the spread of misinformation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Google on Monday announced a series of steps taken to bring reliable information related to COVID-19 pandemic in India and combat the spread of misinformation. Google will now show the latest updates and health advice from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and international health authorities across Search, Maps, YouTube and the COVID-19 Spot on Google Pay, the official blog notes.

In addition to promoting authentic content, Google will also quickly remove reported videos from YouTube that violate guidelines or intend to spread misinformation related to the pandemic. The COVID-19 India website will soon get support for other Indian languages.

To assist migrant workers or those stranded in cities without a source of income or food, Google Maps, Search, and Assistant, will highlight nearby locations of food and night shelters set by the government. The information can be accessed both in Hindi and English. Google is also rolling out the 'Nearby Spot' feature on Google Pay to help users locate essential supply stores that are currently open. The tool is accessible in Bengaluru and will be launching soon in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi.

