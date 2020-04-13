Now, drag and drop files between Windows 10 PC and Samsung phones

Microsoft has updated the Your Phone app to let you easily drag and drop files between your mobile phone and Windows 10 PC.

Instead of emailing a picture from your mobile to access it on your PC, you can now use the File drag and drop feature. The feature is compatible with Samsung device running Link to Windows version 1.5 or higher.

In addition to that, both the PC and the Samsung phone need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. All types of files are supported and one can transfer up to 100 files at a time. However, no single file can be larger than 512 MB in size. (ANI)

