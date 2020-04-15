Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL get cheaper

Technology giant Google has given its Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 4 unlocked mobile phones a sizable price cut that will last until May 9 or until supplies last. According to The Verge, each size and storage configuration is USD 300 off at the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The smaller Pixel 4 which costs USD 799, will now be available for USD 499 for the 64GB version. This also makes the mobile phone much reasonable when compared to Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8. Moreover, the Pixel 4 series lets you scroll more smoothly courtesy its 90Hz refresh rate display.

Google may soon introduce the Pixel 4A, a more economical version of the Pixel 4 that will likely have fewer features. (ANI)

