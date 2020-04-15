Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple-Google alliance welcomed by European coronavirus app platform

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:25 IST
Apple-Google alliance welcomed by European coronavirus app platform

An Apple collaboration with Google will make it quicker to get systems for tracing coronavirus infections up and running, the prime mover behind a European effort to support the smartphone technology says.

Technologists are racing to use Bluetooth short-range communications between devices as a proxy for measuring the risk that a person infected with the coronavirus can pass it on. Apple and Alphabet's Google said last week that they would launch tools to support such applications in May, with full integration of Bluetooth contact tracing functions into their operating systems to follow.

Chris Boos, who is championing the Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT https://www.pepp-pt.org) technology platform, says this can help shorten the path to deployment. "We need to worry less about operating system stability and device calibration," Boos, the founder of German business process automation startup Arago, said in written answers to Reuters.

PEPP-PT plans a progress update on Friday. CHAIN OF INFECTION

The coronavirus can be spread by people who show no symptoms, increasing the urgency of efforts once an individual tests positive to break the chain of infection. Digital technology can help give people targeted warnings to see their doctors or self-isolate, its backers say, reducing the need for lockdowns that have caused huge economic disruption.

Bluetooth advocates say it would be a more accurate and less intrusive way of logging the closeness and duration of personal contacts than location tracking based on networks or satellites. But a divide has opened up between supporters of decentralized systems - including Apple and Google - and advocates of a centralised approach in which sensitive data is held on a server. The latter includes some governments, raising concerns that they could put citizens under surveillance.

PEPP-PT, being developed in partnership with Germany's Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute and technologists from other European countries, would support both models. "A centralized model offers such much better pandemic management potential without infringing privacy," Boos said.

"But it should be a country's choice. You can gather the same data on top of a decentralized model - it just means more people have to move data on infected people." PEPP-PT is undergoing certification by Germany's cybersecurity watchdog and has drawn support from some leaders in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

No decision has yet been made, however, to endorse an official contact-tracing app to run on PEPP-PT that experts say https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/04/09/science.abb6936 would need to be downloaded by at least 60% of the population to help achieve so-called digital herd immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Staging the Tour in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director

Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the races director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday. The sports governing International Cycling Union UCI announced that the Tour, ...

Geneva baby's arrival shows life goes on amid coronavirus chaos

Her parents were infected with COVID-19 last month, the maternity unit was operating under lockdown and their relatives live across closed borders, yet like millions of other babies, Bertille arrived without a hitch.Arnaud Joal, a 34-year-o...

6 IAS officers tasked to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in Bhubaneswar

Odisha government has given the additional charge to six senior IAS officers to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city, as the total coronavirus cases increased to 46 on Wednesday. These officers will oversee the containment activitie...

Ready Assist offers free emergency vehicle breakdown service

Hyderabad, Apr 15 PTI Ready Assist, a Bengaluru-based 24x7 roadside assistance provider, has come forward to provide free breakdown service to doctors, police and emergency vehicles. The company would assist them with technical support to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020