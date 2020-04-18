Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google lists COVID-19 testing centers in search results across states in US

Going a step further to ease and provide verified information pertaining to coronavirus, Google has now added a new feature that will display information for more than 2,000 COVID-19 testing centers across 43 states in the US.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:30 IST
Google lists COVID-19 testing centers in search results across states in US
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Going a step further to ease and provide verified information pertaining to coronavirus, Google has now added a new feature that will display information for more than 2,000 COVID-19 testing centers across 43 states in the US.

In addition to it, as reported by The Verge, Google is also adding a new "Testing" tab to the search page that will give users various resources regarding the virus outbreak and testing.

The top of the search results includes a link to the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) online COVID-19 symptom checker, a suggestion to talk to a healthcare provider if somebody thinks they should be tested, and a link to COVID-19 testing information from their local health authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal govt surveillance requests

Twitter Inc will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the U.S. government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle. Th...

Covid-19: Police officer tests positive; family members, colleagues on quarantine

A police officer posted in the citys port area has tested positive for Covid19, following which his family members and several colleagues of Garden Reach police station have been quarantined, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said on ...

High Court directs all courts in J-K, Ladakh to treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday ordered that all the courts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent and proceed with the matters in accordance with the circulars is...

Foreign workers' dormitories could see more coronavirus cases, warns Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday warned that more coronavirus cases could come up at packed dormitories that house foreign workers, including several Indian nationals. Lee said that while efforts have been made to break ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020