Netflix adds HDR, HD support to Oppo Reno3 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite
Netflix has updated its list of smartphones and tablets that support video playback in HD and HDR 10 playback mode.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 23:41 IST
Netflix has updated its list of smartphones and tablets that support video playback in HD and HDR 10 playback mode. According to Mashable India, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi smartphones have been added to the list which means that a lot more people will now have the opportunity to watch content in HD and HDR on Netflix.
Oppo Reno 3 (CPH2043), Oppo Reno 3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037) and Xiaomi Mi 10Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro are some of the models which were recently added to Netflix's list of the phone with HD playback support. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite are among the devices that support HDR10. (ANI)
