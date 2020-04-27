Left Menu
Development News Edition

70 percent drop in forwarded messages after WhatsApp rolled out restrictions

Weeks after introducing restrictions on forwarding messages, instant messaging service WhatsApp on Monday said that there has been a drop in the spread of highly forwarded messages on the platform by 70 percent globally.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:23 IST
70 percent drop in forwarded messages after WhatsApp rolled out restrictions
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Weeks after introducing restrictions on forwarding messages, instant messaging service WhatsApp on Monday said that there has been a drop in the spread of highly forwarded messages on the platform by 70 percent globally.

According to TechCrunch, the Facebook-owned service had introduced a restriction earlier this month which allowed users to forward a message to only one user or group at a time.

The previous limit of forwarding messages on WhatsApp was of five users or groups. The restriction was rolled out on April 7 for the 2 billion worldwide users. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tsitsipas serves up birthday prank on Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas sent his sometime doubles partner Nick Kyrgios an unwelcome gift through Instagram on Monday. The sixth-ranked Greek posted a picture of himself standing outside and holding up a home-made cardboard sign with a phone numb...

Over 80 pc wheat crop harvested; COVID-19 doubling rate higher in Pune: MHA

Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested in the country and a majority of mandis are operational now, a senior government official said on Monday. Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, told repo...

Punjab seeks releases of GST arrears, grant to meet revenue shortfall

Flagging the fund crunch in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh once again on Monday sought the release of GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre. In a written submission to the Union ...

Blast from the past: old TV shows not just about nostalgia in lockdown month

Pressing the rewind button to shows that were wholesome, fun and told their stories sans artifice is perhaps the best antidote to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic, say some of those who rang in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020