LG reveals Velvet specs with 48-Megapixel camera, optional dual screen

The LG is not officially launching its upcoming Velvet smartphone until May 7, but it decided to cut the suspense and reveal its complete specs.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The LG is not officially launching its upcoming Velvet smartphone until May 7, but it decided to cut the suspense and reveal its complete specs. The specs feature a 6.8-inch display with a waterdrop notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, a triple, 48/8/5-megapixel rear camera and a 4,300mAh battery. Stereo speakers and AI-enhanced sound, which sets optimal audio quality depending on the content you're listening, are also on board.

The way LG lays out this information, in a post on its Korean website, is telling. LG has pushed the phone's curvy sides and the "raindrop" rear camera design to the forefront. The company also emphasizes that the phone is very thin (just 6.8 millimetres) and fairly narrow, at 74.1 millimetres -- compare that to the iPhone 11 Pro Max which is 8.1 millimetres thick and 77.8 millimetres wide. White, green, grey and sunset are the four colours in which the phone is offered. The post also mentions that the phone's launch date is May 7, but it will actually become available in Korean stores on May 15.(ANI)

