Google Meet to be "free for everyone" with Gmail account soon

Google on Wednesday announced that it is making Google Meet, its premium video conferencing product, free for everyone having a Gmail account. Most of the population across the globe is currently staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing people to use online platforms for daily interactions.

The company, in its statement, said that over the past few months, they have seen the "power of video meetings" in bringing people together. "Today, we're making Google Meet, our premium video conferencing product, free for everyone, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks. We've invested years in making Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that's trusted by schools, governments and enterprises around the world, and in recent months we've accelerated the release of top-requested features to make it even more helpful," Google said in a statement.

"Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to our business and education users, such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view," the statement added. (ANI)