Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reddit rolls back chat room feature due to site-wide bug

Social media website Reddit has removed its built-in subreddit chat room feature after a day of its launch owing to a site-wide bug.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:29 IST
Reddit rolls back chat room feature due to site-wide bug
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Social media website Reddit has removed its built-in subreddit chat room feature after a day of its launch owing to a site-wide bug. The company said that the new feature had several errors, and the start chatting button was non- responsive for several users.

The Verge cited the statement of Alex Le, Reddit's vice president of product and community, who on Thursday said that the feature has been "rolled back 100%." Le had mentioned that the platform "made several errors" in the process of releasing the function, called 'Start Chatting', and also apologized for the confusion the rollout caused. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Business booms for "yellow" firms backing Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong anti-government protesters queued outside businesses that openly support the democracy movement on Friday, a show of support for yellow restaurants and cafes reeling from the twin impact of the coronavirus crisis and months of dem...

US: Texas partially reopens businesses amid sudden spike in COVID-19 deaths

Texas, the second-largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy in a bid to restore livelihoods, amid a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus deaths. As many as 50 coronavirus patients died in ...

Foreign criticism of activists' arrests "unfounded" - Hong Kong

Hong Kong hit back on Friday at Washington and London for condemning the arrests in April of 15 pro-democracy activists, saying that their criticism was unfounded and grossly irresponsible. Police arrested the activists, including Democrati...

UK households shunned borrowing as COVID-19 hit in March - BoE

British households shunned new borrowing in March and a measure of house purchases plunged as the spread of the coronavirus began to hammer the economy, Bank of England data showed on Friday.Households repaid 3.841 billion pounds 4.82 billi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020