Left Menu
Development News Edition

iPhone sales may be down, but business booming for Apple Music, App Store

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPads, or other Apple products as before, but it seems that the company's services are doing fine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:14 IST
iPhone sales may be down, but business booming for Apple Music, App Store
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPads, or other Apple products as before, but it seems that the company's services are doing fine. According to Mashable, Apple disclosed during an earnings call that its services category, which includes the App Store and Apple TV+, hit an all-time revenue record of 13.3 billion USD for the second quarter.

Apple saw strong performance within the App Store (for both downloads and search ads), Apple Music, video, and cloud services. App Store revenue also grew by double digits, as people continue to make in-app purchases and opt into subscriptions. Also, new services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Card continue to attract new users, ultimately helping contribute to the overall growth of the category. Apple's third-party subscription business increased 30 per cent year over year, as well.

Amid the current social distancing practices, it was inevitable iOS users would turn to things like Apple TV+ or the App Store to help pass the time. Services like FaceTime and Messages also set new records for daily volume during the quarter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Saras Collection launched to showcase daily utility products made by rural SHGs

The Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, launched The Saras Collection on the Government e-Marketplace GeM portal at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. A uniq...

Livestream viewings help keep Sweden's housing market going amid pandemic

Social distancing rules are prompting Swedens real estate to turn increasingly to livestreaming house viewings to keep the property market going amid fears of a sharp price fall as COVID-19 hits the economy.While Sweden has opted against th...

Bihar govt to pay rail fare of stranded workers, students returning to state: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state gove...

Maha: Queues outside liquor shops amid confusion on opening

Long queues were seen outside liquor outlets in Mumbai and Pune on Monday, a day after the state government said shops of non-essential items, including liquor, will be allowed to open in COVID-19 non-containment zones, but to the dismay of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020