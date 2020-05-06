Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter testing new layout for threaded conversations

The microblogging platform, Twitter, on Wednesday announced it is testing a new layout for iOS and web users for threaded conversations that aim to make it clear 'who is talking to whom'.

ANI | California | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:45 IST
Twitter testing new layout for threaded conversations
Twitter logo . Image Credit: ANI

California [US], May 6 (ANi): The microblogging platform, Twitter, on Wednesday announced it is testing a new layout for iOS and web users for threaded conversations that aim to make it clear 'who is talking to whom'. The company, on its Twitter Support handle, tweeted: "Your conversations are the love of Twitter, so we're testing ways to make them easier to read and follow."

"Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view," it added. In another tweet, the company said it is running a 'limited experiment' on iOS which will give users an option to revise the reply before it's published.

"When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we're running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it's published if it uses language that could be harmful," the tweet read. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 8 entities to make open offer to Kanchan International shareholders

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed eight entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Kanchan International Ltd. The market regulator also directed the entities to pay 10 per cent interest along with the offer price to shareho...

KJO's munchkins Yash, Roohi move from closet to bathroom during 'lockdown with Johars'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another adorable glimpse from Lockdown with the Johars in which the family explored the bathroom and showcase the bathtub of their house. Apparently, Karans little munchkin Roohi finds the bathtub u...

Maharashtra govt appeals to Central govt depts to make available their hospitals for COVID-19 patients

The Maharashtra government has appealed to all central government departments to make available their hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state. Anticipating higher numbers of patients in the coming days, Maharashtra gov...

Iran's Rouhani pledges "crushing response" if U.S. extends arms embargo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a crushing response on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.Unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020