Facebook to allow employees to work from home till end of 2020

Facebook will be allowing almost all of its employees to continue working from home through the end of 2020. The company is also not expecting to open most of its offices before July 6th, the Verge reported.

Facebook has said that this decision is based on various factors like information from public health agencies as well as government guidance. The employees of the social media giant Facebook have been working from home since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also clarified that it would continue to pay hourly employees who may not be able to work because of reduced staffing, office closures, or if they're sick.

Last month, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg had announced that the company is cancelling physical events with more than 50 people through June 2021. (ANI)