Google Duo gets new feature; can make group video calls in Chrome soon

To make the video calling experience more seamless, Google has introduced a new feature to its video calling service, Duo, which will soon let you make group video calls on the web. The feature is rolling out as a preview in Chrome in the coming weeks, The Verge reported.

In the Duo's upcoming feature, there will be a 'family mode', which lets you draw on the screen in real-time and apply Snapchat-like masks and effects on yourself. 'Family mode' is available if the user is using Duo while signed in with their Google account. (ANI)