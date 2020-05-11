Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft set to roll out new 'reply-all protection feature'

Microsoft is set to roll out a new reply-all protection feature for Office 365 and Exchange Online and it is designed to prevent email storms.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:18 IST
Microsoft set to roll out new 'reply-all protection feature'
Microsoft Logo . Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft is set to roll out a new reply-all protection feature for Office 365 and Exchange Online and it is designed to prevent email storms. Everyone has been through the agony when hundreds of people start replying to an email thread as someone forgets to BCC everyone. So coming to the rescue, the new block feature will benefit large organisations, and is initially being rolled out to detect 10 reply-all emails to over 5,000 recipients within 60 minutes, the Verge reported.

Microsoft's new reply-all email block feature will stay in place for four hours. "Over time, as we gather usage telemetry and customer feedback, we expect to tweak, fine-tune, and enhance the Reply All Storm Protection feature to make it even more valuable to a broader range of Office 365 customers," Microsoft's Exchange transport team said.

Last year Microsoft employees were in for a hard time as a GitHub notification triggered an email storm. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Bars and pubs to be allowed to open under COVID Alert Level 2

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Kris Faafoi, has confirmed that bars and pubs will be able to open once New Zealand moves to COVID Alert Level 2 so long as they make sure they seat patrons and serve them food with their drink...

37 stranded persons set to return from Agra to J-K

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced that 37 stranded persons have left from Agra via bus to return to the Union Territory. A total of 37 stranded persons including 11 stude...

Soccer-La Liga aiming for June 12 restart - president

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes Spanish soccer will resume on June 12 after being halted for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. All clubs in Spains top two divisions began testing players for the virus last ...

Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 11,000 mark

The Philippines confirmed coronavirus infections have broken past the 11,000 marks, the health ministry said on Monday.In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 292 additional cases, bringing the total to 11,086. It recorded seven more de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020