Moto RAZR gets more use out of its second screen with Android 10

Motorola has announced a bevy of new features for the Motorola RAZR handset's secondary display called 'Quick View'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Motorola has announced a bevy of new features for the Motorola RAZR handset's secondary display called 'Quick View'. According to Mashable, these updates expand that display's capabilities and make it compatible with more apps you use on a daily basis such as Google Maps, which now displays turn-by-turn navigation even when the phone is folded.

Using the 'Quick View' camera, one can also make a video call and access favourite music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, or Pandora all from the external display without having to unfold the RAZR. Now, the Quick View display in addition to all these factors, it lets you call your favourite contacts without opening your phone by swiping left (available only in the U.S. for now) or snap a selfie with a right swipe. Also, the display now allows you to reply to text messages with a full keyboard or send a quick response with Smart Reply.

Allowing you to change the icon shapes and colours Finally, Motorola had added more customization options to Quick View with new themes. As per Motorola's blog post, Android 10 is rolling out to all RAZR units across the world starting today. (ANI)

