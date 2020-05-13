Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to reportedly record news stories, include the audio in News Plus

American multinational tech company Apple is reportedly asking publishers for permission to record audio of their stories to include in its News Plus app.

ANI | California | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:29 IST
Apple to reportedly record news stories, include the audio in News Plus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

American multinational tech company Apple is reportedly asking publishers for permission to record audio of their stories to include in its News Plus app. According to The Verge, Digiday confirmed that the publication says it spoke with four publishers that heard the offer. Apple would cover the costs of production and compensate publishers similarly to how it does for written articles: 50 per cent of subscriber revenue goes to publishers based on how much time subscribers spent with publishers' content in a 30-day period.

As per the sources to Digiday, the company initially wanted permission to record any story it wanted, but publishers are now looking to pitch the company their own works because of intellectual property concerns. Apple has been rumoured to be looking into creating its own audio content for months now -- although, in that case, people thought it would involve the company creating its own podcasts. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants stage demonstration in Ludhiana seeking to return to their home states

Migrant workers staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioners office here on Wednesday, demanding to be sent back to their home states. My employer did not pay me in April. My wife is pregnant. How will we manage things without mo...

Modi government is compassionate, responsive: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying the government is compassionate and ...

24 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally at 932

Bihar on Wednesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 932, said state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Among all the new cases reported, Bhojpur has recorded the highest number ...

Pandas to return to China as Canada zoo runs short of bamboo during pandemic

Unable to import enough bamboo due to coronavirus disruptions, the Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China years ahead of schedule. The pandas, Er Shun, and Da Mao will return to China where bamboo is abundant. Giant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020