Reliance Jio announces new quarterly work-from-home plan

Reliance Jio on Friday announced one more work-from-home plan for high data prepaid users. The company introduced a quarterly plan which offers 3 GB data per day for just Rs 999 for 84 days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:38 IST
Reliance Jio introduced a quarterly plan which offers 3 GB data per day for just Rs 999 for 84 days.. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jio on Friday announced one more work-from-home plan for high data prepaid users. The company introduced a quarterly plan which offers 3 GB data per day for just Rs 999 for 84 days. Under the new plan, users will get free and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and landline and 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile and 100 SMSes / day.

Once the user exhausted their daily data of 3 GB, the data speed thereafter reduces to unlimited at 64 Kbps. Along with this, the offer also gives complimentary subscription to JioApps. Earlier, Jio announced a work-from-home annual plan of 2GB/day offering 33 per cent more value at Rs 2,399.

Jio also continues to offer the existing long term 1.5GB per day plan of Rs 2,121 with validity of 336 days. (ANI)

