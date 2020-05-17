Left Menu
Development News Edition

Space is strategic sector, needs appropriate safeguards, say veteran scientists

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:16 IST
Space is strategic sector, needs appropriate safeguards, say veteran scientists

Veteran space scientists have welcomed the government's announcement on opening the space sector and ISRO facilities for private players but called for appropriate safeguards to ensure that sensitive and critical technologies do not fall into wrong hands given its strategic nature. Former ISRO Chairman K Kasturirangan termed the move as a very important and crucial step at this stage to take India's space programme, started in 1963, to the next level in the coming years, noting that the sector is a critical element of India's ambition in the economic field.

"So, we need to look at avenues by which endevour can be expanded in scope and as well as in terms of scale," Kasturirangan, who was also a member of the now-defunct Planning Commission, told P T I. There is a big demand for space-related services in India, which provides cost-effective services in areas of launching, in building satellites or providing assistance in applications, itself, he pointed out.

Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, while welcoming private participation in India's space research activities, said one has to carefully consider some of the policy matters. "First of all, there has to be our national space law which will define responsibilities and liabilities," Nair told P T I. "There has to be proper control mechanisms to ensure that sensitive and critical technologies do not fall into the wrong hands." According to him, in spite of not having a viable aerospace industry in the country, ISRO has taken initiative to ensure industrial participation in its programmes.

"The fact that about 60 per cent of ISRO's budget is spent through industries is proof of that," he said. "I also have the fear that space does not bring large revenues or profits. So, how many will take up this challenge? Space exploration is still more complex because returns are negative and it is only long term investment," Nair said.

"The implementation has to be done taking into account sensitive international regulations like MTCR and international space law," he added. Kasturirangan saw the government move as one being certainly in the right direction in expanding the activity among the industries, institutions also privately funded and the public sector. "It is a very balanced way to look at the future. To me, this is timely and good and critical step." Space is certainly a national and strategic activity and we should look at the policies carefully and make sure that the expansion is facilitated with appropriate policy framework, he said.

"I am sure this is being examined by the government and they will do rightful thing. I am sure those wh are working on strategic and national security areas will hopefully examine and work towards finding appropriate safeguards," Kasturirangan added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced giving the private sector a role in India's space programme, including in satellites, launches and space-based services.

Private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities, she had said. Future projects for planetary exploration and outer space travel would be open for private sector, she said, adding, liberal geo-spatial data policy will provide remote sensing data to tech-entrepreneurs.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Madagascar records its first COVID-19 death -official

Madagascar has registered its first coronavirus death, of a 57-year-old medical worker who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, the national COVID-19 taskforce said on Sunday.Taskforce spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana said...

In Mexico, one of world's biggest food markets stirs unease about infections

Every day, thousands of Mexicans crowd a massive food market that is a lynchpin of the capitals food supply, though it sits at the heart of a major hotspot for the virus.Mexico Citys sprawling Central de Abasto market, stretching across an ...

India may impose anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical

India may impose anti-dumping duty on imports of a certain type of industrial pigment, used as coating material to give shining effect, as the commerce ministry has initiated a probe for alleged dumping of the product from China. The probe ...

Double fee to be charged from vehicles with invalid or non-functional FASTag entering into 'FASTag lane'

If a vehicle, which is not fitted with FASTag or without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into the FASTag lane of fee plazas, then the vehicle shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020