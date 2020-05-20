YouTube launches bedtime reminder feature for responsible surfing

Adding on to the 'take a break' feature, YouTube on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new bedtime reminder feature that will help users to log off late at night.

According to The Verge, the two features are a part of the broader set of YouTube wellness and screen time tools that were released by the medium in 2018.

The purpose of the feature is to help users use YouTube more responsibly. It will be available for use for all iOS and android systems from today. (ANI)