Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCMB establishes stable cultures of coronavirus from patients’ samples

The ability to culture the virus in the lab enables CCMB to work towards vaccine development and testing of potential drugs to fight COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:55 IST
CCMB establishes stable cultures of coronavirus from patients’ samples
Novel coronavirus enters a human cell by binding with the ACE-2 receptor on the cell surface. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has established stable cultures of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) from patients' samples. Virologists at CCMB have isolated infectious viruses from several isolates. The ability to culture the virus in the lab enables CCMB to work towards vaccine development and testing of potential drugs to fight COVID-19.

Novel coronavirus enters a human cell by binding with the ACE-2 receptor on the cell surface. Not all cells have ACE-2 receptors. Human epithelial cells in the respiratory tract copiously express ACE-2 receptors, causing respiratory disease in the infected patient. However, we cannot grow human epithelial cells in the lab. "Currently, primary epithelial cells generated from human origins do not grow for many generations in labs, which is key to culturing viruses continuously. At the same time, the labs that are growing the virus need an 'immortal' cell line", says Dr Krishnan H Harshan, Principal Scientist, CCMB. They use Vero cells (kidney epithelial cell lines from green African monkey), which express ACE-2 proteins and carry a cell division that allows them to proliferate indefinitely.

But why cultivate a dreadful germ? If we culture a large amount of the virus and inactivate them, then it can be used as inactivated virus vaccine. Once we inject the inactivated virus, the human immune system triggers the production of germ-specific antibodies. One can inactivate the virus by heat or chemical means. The inactivated virus can trigger an antibody response but does not infect and make us sick as they cannot reproduce.

For the development of antibodies or antidots, virus cultures are important. Inactivated viruses can trigger antibody response in other mammalian hosts in addition to humans. Various such hosts are currently under test for their efficiency of antibody response. Such antibodies generated in these non-human hosts can be purified, processed and collected. The antibodies can be used as a therapeutic intervention for patients suffering from the infection. Such antibodies can trigger antiviral response upon injection into humans and have the potential of limiting the infection. Administering antibodies does not provide immunity like a vaccine does, but can be considered as anti-dotes against the virus.

These cultures may also be helpful in the process of drug screening. Potential drugs can be tested against the virus in a test-tube for their efficacy.

"Using the Vero cell lines to grow the coronavirus, CCMB is now in a position to isolate and maintain viral strains from different regions. We are working towards producing viruses in huge quantities that can be inactivated, and used in vaccine development and antibody production for therapeutic purposes", says CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra. CCMB has also started testing potential drugs with other partners such as the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) using this viral culture.

"We hope that such systems are replicated at multiple research institutes and private companies to become a useful resource in the fight against this pandemic as well as for future preparedness", said Dr Mishra.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

DD News shifts operations to Khelgaon after employee tests positive for COVID-19 posthumously

Doordarshan News has shifted its operations from Mandi House to its studio in Khelgaon after a video journalist employed with it tested positive for coronavirus following his death, officials said on Friday. According to his family, the 53-...

We keep evaluating opportunities, no proposal before board now: VIL on Google picking stake in co

Amid reports of Google eyeing a five per cent stake in the company, Vodafone Idea on Friday said it constantly evaluates various opportunities but there is no proposal before the board of the firm as yet. The clarification by Vodafone Idea ...

N.Korea accuses U.S. of hurting its image with cyber threat warning

North Korea accused the United States of smear tactics on Friday after Washington renewed accusations last month that Pyongyang was responsible for malicious cyber attacks. It was the latest in a series of exchanges underscoring the frictio...

Lawyers in Patiala House Courts complex allowed to open chambers on odd-even basis

New Delhi Bar Association NDBA Friday allowed the lawyers to open their chambers in Patiala House Courts complex on odd-even basis, while requesting them to visit the premise only if urgent. The chambers will be allowed to be opened&#160;fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020