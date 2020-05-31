NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launchReuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 00:55 IST
SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.
