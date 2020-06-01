Left Menu
PM Modi launches CHAMPIONS platform to resolve issues of MSMEs

This ICT based system is set up to help the MSMEs in a present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:26 IST
In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the technology platform CHAMPIONS which stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

As the name suggests, the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

This ICT based system is set up to help the MSMEs in a present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

Detailed objectives of CHAMPIONS:

Grievance Redressal: To resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions etc particularly in the Covid created the difficult situation;

To help them capture new opportunities: including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc and supply them in National and International markets;

To identify and encourage the sparks: i.e. the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

It is a technology-packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on a real-time basis with GOI's main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry's own other web-based mechanisms.

The entire ICT architecture is created in house with the help of NIC in no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of Ministry's dumping rooms in record time.

As part of the system, a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME's office. The spokes are in the States in various offices and institutions of the MSME Ministry. As of now, 66 state-level control rooms are created and made functional. They have connected through video conference also in addition to the portal of Champions. A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued to the officers and staff have been deployed and training has been conducted for them.

On this occasion, Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari was also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

