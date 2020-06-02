Left Menu
Amazon, YouTube Music support 'Blackout Tuesday'

Music streaming platforms including, Amazon Music and YouTube Music have pledged their support for 'Blackout Tuesday' by adding special playlists and moments of silence to pay tribute to George Floyd.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Music streaming platforms including, Amazon Music and YouTube Music have pledged their support for 'Blackout Tuesday' by adding special playlists and moments of silence to pay tribute to George Floyd. With a hashtag 'The Show Must Be Paused,' Amazon Music tweeted: "In solidarity with the Black community - our colleagues, artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and music listeners, Amazon Music will observe Black Out Tuesday to listen, learn, and find more ways we can act in the ongoing fight against racism."

YouTube Music sharing a black post on Twitter, wrote: We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. #TheShowMustBePaused#BlackLivesMatter#BlackOutTuesday Earlier, Spotify announced that it will add an 8 minute and 46-second track of silence to select playlists and podcasts to pay tribute to George Floyd.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other US cities on Tuesday after Floyd, an African-American man, died following his arrest by four officers. A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning the 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter. (ANI)

