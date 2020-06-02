Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook set to unveil new Manage Activity feature to make bulk-post deleting easier

Facebook is set to unveil a new feature called 'Manage Activity' that lets users delete their old posts.

ANI | California | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:51 IST
Facebook set to unveil new Manage Activity feature to make bulk-post deleting easier
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Facebook is set to unveil a new feature called 'Manage Activity' that lets users delete their old posts. According to The Verge, the new feature can be used to delete individual posts or in bulk, and Facebook says it will offer filtering options to help find posts with specific people in them or in a certain time range. The novel feature will be introduced to Facebook's mobile apps first.

As per the social media tech company, the feature is meant "to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today." However, there are a couple of different options available to remove a post from the timeline. One can send a post to the trash, where it will be removed from public viewing immediately but only permanently deleted 30 days later.

The post can be manually deleted sooner. Alternatively, a post can be archived, which means it is no longer public but can still be viewed privately. 'Manage Activity' is Facebook's latest attempt to give users more control over their data.

Earlier last year, it finally launched its Clear History tool, which lets users disconnect their web browsing data from their Facebook account. However, despite its name, Clear History doesn't delete this data; it just removes the link between it and your Facebook account. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brands weigh in on national protests over police brutality

As thousands of protesters take to the streets in response to police killings of black people, companies are wading into the national conversation but taking care to get their messaging right. Netflixs normally lighthearted Twitter account ...

Delhi riots: Police files two chargesheets, names suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain allegedly spent around Rs 1.10 crore to fund anti-CAA protests and the subsequent communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi in February, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police said in a 1,030-page cha...

Too early to exclude travellers from UK coronavirus quarantine -testing coordinator

It is too early to be able to exclude some international travellers from quarantine measures due to be introduced next week to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, Britains COVID-19 testing coordinator said on Tuesday.John Newton said o...

PM Modi, Trump discuss situation on India-China border amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the two leaders exchanged views on the situation on the India-China border. The conversation took place amid a stand-off betwee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020