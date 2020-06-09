Left Menu
Development News Edition

German government backs 'electronics you can trust'

The German government will commit millions of euros in funding to electronics research and development as part of a wider effort to reduce reliance on imports of equipment used in its critical infrastructure, it said on Tuesday.Berlin has resisted U.S. calls to exclude Chinese vendor Huawei from its telecoms networks on national security grounds, but the ensuing debate has raised awareness that its technology shortcomings pose a threat in their own right.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:44 IST
German government backs 'electronics you can trust'

The German government will commit millions of euros in funding to electronics research and development as part of a wider effort to reduce reliance on imports of equipment used in its critical infrastructure, it said on Tuesday.

Berlin has resisted U.S. calls to exclude Chinese vendor Huawei from its telecoms networks on national security grounds, but the ensuing debate has raised awareness that its technology shortcomings pose a threat in their own right. "It's important for us to maintain our international competitiveness and our sovereignty in these key technologies," Research Minister Anja Karliczek said, highlighting fields such as healthcare, smart factories and self-driving cars.

Germany's three telecoms operators all use Huawei equipment in their existing networks and, as they upgrade them to high-speed 5G technology, new gear sourced from abroad is being subjected to tougher scrutiny and certification. Looking ahead to 6G, the next iteration of the mobile communications technology, Karliczek said it would be vital to develop and source network equipment locally.

Karliczek announced a first award of 25 million euros ($28 million) in funding from her ministry's "Technology You Can Trust" initiative, for one project working on processors for edge computing and two on artificial intelligence. She issued a call for applications for a second tranche of 20 million euros. Overall, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has earmarked 400 million euros to back research and development in microelectronics.

Although the sums pale in comparison with the amount China and the United States are ploughing into electronics R&D, the programme symbolises Germany's preference for pragmatic problem solving over political posturing in the trade arena. "We need the entire value chain - from chip design through to semiconductor production," said Gunther Kegel, president of Germany's VDE electronics industry group. ($1 = 0.8872 euros)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Cong in Telangana demand improvement in medical facilities in fight against COVID-19

The opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Telangana government improve facilities and infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients. Referring to alleged complaints of a TV journalist before hisdeath, who recently succumbed t...

696 teams formed in Punjab's Jalandhar to check home quarantine protocol violation

As many as 696 teams have been constituted here to keep a check on people violating home quarantine guidelines, officials said on Tuesday. People who are coming from outside and are symptomatic are put in home quarantine to curb the spread ...

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020