Sony unveils Play Station 5

Sony has revealed Play Station 5 with all-new design and features, along with the surprise unveiling of Play Station 5 Digital Edition.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:51 IST
Play Station 5 Digital Edition and Play Station 5 (Photo/ Sony Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Sony has revealed Play Station 5 with all-new design and features, along with the surprise unveiling of Play Station 5 Digital Edition. According to the company, the users can experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio in the latest edition of the Play Station.

Also, with the help of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology, users can have a "deeper gaming experience". "The DualSense wireless controller for PS5 offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic design," according to Play Station's official website.

Play Station 5 Digital Edition ditches the familiar disc drive. The company has not yet revealed the specific price or release date. (ANI)

  • Sony

