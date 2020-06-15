Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp launches digital payments in Brazil

After testing a beta version in India, WhatsApp on Monday announced that it has launched in-app payments in Brazil.

ANI | California | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:40 IST
WhatsApp launches digital payments in Brazil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After testing a beta version in India, WhatsApp on Monday announced that it has launched in-app payments in Brazil. The payments are enabled through Facebook Pay and require no fees from consumers to use the payments service but merchants will pay a processing fee to receive payments.

"Payments on WhatsApp are beginning to roll out to people across Brazil beginning today and we look forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward," the company said in the post. Users need to link a credit or debit card to their WhatsApp account, and transactions are secured with either fingerprint or a six-digit PIN. The company says it will support debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi, and it is working with Brazilian payments processor Cielo, The Verge reported.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for about USD 19 billion in 2014. As of February this year, the messaging service had more than 2 billion users. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. presidential candidate Biden, Democratic Party raise $81 mln in May

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised 80.8 million in May, the Biden campaign said on Monday, the campaigns largest monthly sum of the presidential race.Biden, who raised one-third ...

FDA withdraws emergency use authorisation of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

The US food and drug regulatory body on Monday withdrew the emergency use authorisation of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients after concluding that they may not be effective to cure ...

Trump campaign to give Tulsa rally-goers masks, fever checks

People attending President Donald Trumps campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday will receive temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer before entering the arena, the Republicans campaign said.The campaign said there have been mor...

Woman commits suicide by jumping from balcony of her house in southeast Delhi

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her house in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Monday The deceased, Deema Khurana, was found lying on the ground on Sunday and was rushed to Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020