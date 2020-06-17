Left Menu
Development News Edition

German coronavirus tracing app downloaded 6.5 million times

"It's a big success, it scales, it's user friendly and it helps society," Klein told journalists in a video briefing. Germany joins European countries like Italy, Poland and Latvia in launching apps that use Bluetooth wireless to measure contacts between people and issue a warning should one of them later test positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:32 IST
German coronavirus tracing app downloaded 6.5 million times
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the chief executive of software company SAP said on Wednesday.

Christian Klein said the strong public reception was testimony to the collaboration between teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom that readied the Corona-Warn-App in just six weeks. "It's a big success, it scales, it's user friendly and it helps society," Klein told journalists in a video briefing.

Germany joins European countries like Italy, Poland, and Latvia in launching apps that use Bluetooth wireless to measure contacts between people and issue a warning should one of them later test positive for COVID-19. Although the technology is untested, governments have rushed to deploy it in the absence of a cure for COVID-19, seeking instead to achieve a kind of digital 'herd immunity' against the flu-like disease.

Widespread take-up is needed, however, to increase the chance that both people in a risk event - spending 15 minutes within 2 meters of each other - use the app. Infield tests, the app successfully recorded 80% of such encounters. Most apps being rolled out in Europe are based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google that logs contacts securely on a device and encrypts Bluetooth exchanges.

Such privacy by design appears to have won public trust in Germany, a country of 84 million. France's app, which stores data centrally and is not supported by Apple, has been activated by just 2% of the population.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting i...

275 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh's tally to 5,555

With 275 new coronavirus cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the total tally in the state has gone up to 5,555, informed the state health department.Out of the total cases, 2,559 are active and 90 have died due to lethal in...

Lufthansa warns its $10 billion bailout deal is in jeopardy

German airline Lufthansa warned on Wednesday that it might need to apply for protection from creditors if its state-backed bailout deal failed to win sufficient support at a shareholder vote on June 25. Its statement came after German billi...

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19: party colleagues

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#160;took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.Atishi ji has played an important role ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020