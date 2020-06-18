Twitch Switch Beta now available for Mac users

Twitch on Wednesday made Twitch Studio Beta available for Mac users as the original version of the software was PC-only. "Since the beta's launch in November 2019, we've added new features based on feedback from the community, like one-click green screen set up and Chrome capture," Twitch said in a blog post.

"We've heard from several creators, especially creators of music and creative content, that we needed to bring Twitch Studio to more devices. We're excited to announce that we've taken the next step forward by rolling out the Twitch Studio Beta on Mac," the post added. According to the company, Twitch Studio is their all-in-one streaming software designed from the ground up with new creators in mind and it provides a fast way to set up and go live on Twitch. (ANI)