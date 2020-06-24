Left Menu
WhatsApp tests 'Animated Stickers' on Android, iOS

A new fun feature called 'Animated Stickers' has been spotted on WhatsApp's new Beta version. The new feature will make the conversations more fun and interactive for users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:47 IST
WhatsApp tests 'Animated Stickers' on Android, iOS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new fun feature called 'Animated Stickers' has been spotted on WhatsApp's new Beta version. The new feature will make the conversations more fun and interactive for users. According to Mashable, the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a popular website that pushes regular updates about WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo stated, "You need to update your WhatsApp version to the 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions or newer updates, in order to view Animated Stickers. WhatsApp Business is included." It further said that previous updates might also be able to get the feature but since WhatsApp mostly enables features in recent updates. Hence, the users are advised to install the updates as mentioned above.

The users who have already updated to the most recent version available but can't spot the feature, they can back up their chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to get updated features. The animated features consist of three parts: first is the possibility to view animated stickers, save and send all received animated stickers. Users can also import animated stickers from third parties that have their own animated stickers packs.

Additionally, users can also download default animated sticker packs from the WhatsApp Store. According to WABetaInfo, the Instant messaging app is currently rolling out the feature to specific users but only with the ability to view animated stickers. WhatsApp will roll out the complete feature to users after full activation of the three parts. (ANI)

