Nigeria: NASRDA to launch new satellite to replace NigeriaSat-2

Nigeria Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has announced that the country is working on launching a new satellite to replace NigeriaSat-2, according to a news report by The Guardian.

NigeriaSat-2 was launched alongside NigeriaSat-X at the Yasny military base in Russia.

The satellite was developed and built by UK-based film Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) and it was launched into orbit by Ukrainian Dnepr rocket.

Since its launch, NigeriaSat2 has assisted Nigeria in satellite imaging for applications in mapping, water resources management, agricultural land use, population estimation, health hazard monitoring, and disaster mitigation and management.

According to a report in Space in Africa, Francis Chizea, acting director-general of NASRDA, revealed that work would start immediately towards the success of the new satellite.

Recently, Francis Chizea has been appointed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as the Acting Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA).

Chiesa's appointment followed the retirement of Jonathan Agulu as acting DG on May 15, a press statement by the Director of Press of the ministry, Abdulganiyu Aminu, on June 2, revealed.

According to the statement, Chizea was selected among other directors, for the position based on the fact that he is the most senior on the nominal role of directors in the agency in accordance with Civil Service Rules (CSR).

"Dr. Chizea is bringing to the position a track record of solid achievements in the space sector as well as rich academic credentials. It is expected that Dr. Chizea will bring to bear his wealth of experience spanning twenty-one years to reposition the agency and take it to greater heights, "the statement highlighted.