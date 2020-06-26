Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: NASRDA to launch new satellite to replace NigeriaSat-2

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:45 IST
Nigeria: NASRDA to launch new satellite to replace NigeriaSat-2
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NASRDA)

Nigeria Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has announced that the country is working on launching a new satellite to replace NigeriaSat-2, according to a news report by The Guardian.

NigeriaSat-2 was launched alongside NigeriaSat-X at the Yasny military base in Russia.

The satellite was developed and built by UK-based film Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) and it was launched into orbit by Ukrainian Dnepr rocket.

Since its launch, NigeriaSat2 has assisted Nigeria in satellite imaging for applications in mapping, water resources management, agricultural land use, population estimation, health hazard monitoring, and disaster mitigation and management.

According to a report in Space in Africa, Francis Chizea, acting director-general of NASRDA, revealed that work would start immediately towards the success of the new satellite.

Recently, Francis Chizea has been appointed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as the Acting Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA).

Chiesa's appointment followed the retirement of Jonathan Agulu as acting DG on May 15, a press statement by the Director of Press of the ministry, Abdulganiyu Aminu, on June 2, revealed.

According to the statement, Chizea was selected among other directors, for the position based on the fact that he is the most senior on the nominal role of directors in the agency in accordance with Civil Service Rules (CSR).

"Dr. Chizea is bringing to the position a track record of solid achievements in the space sector as well as rich academic credentials. It is expected that Dr. Chizea will bring to bear his wealth of experience spanning twenty-one years to reposition the agency and take it to greater heights, "the statement highlighted.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

The sun had just set over Anfield and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight. A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.At first, ther...

Mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen in Bhiwandi

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site near Tehran- state TV

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area which houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.The explosion took place in the public area of Parchi...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020