Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:49 IST
One of the world's best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a new seamless charging system, and other new features but retains the cheap price tag that the series is known for.

Fans from all over the world have been eagerly requesting the company to launch Mi Band 5 in India, Japan, and other European markets but given the current situation and supply chain disruptions, Xiaomi is unlikely to bring the product to other markets anytime soon.

In China, the non-NFC Mi Band 5 costs RMB 189, which is around Rs 2,000 in India or around $27. The NFC variant, on the other hand, costs RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2,500 or $33). Just like its predecessor, the Mi Band 5 is also expected to cost a little higher in other markets but it is still likely to be priced aggressively to undercut the competition.

Some of the new exciting features in the Mi Band 5 include the ability to track menstrual cycles and features such as stress assessment that will tell the user when it's a good time to relax.

One of the biggest and most requested upgrades in the Mi Band 5 is the charging system which is much simpler than the clumsy process that users had to go through with the earlier generation of bands. The band's new magnetic charging dock automatically snaps onto the bottom of the band and the user doesn't have to take the device out of its strap.

Xiaomi has also added dozens of new watch faces including characters from TV series such as Spongebob Squarepants, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Detective Conan, and eight colorful straps, although this feature might not excite users as much because thousands of watch faces were available even in the Mi Band 4 through third-party apps.

Apart from that, Xiaomi has claimed that heart-rate monitoring in Mi Band 5 is now 50% more precise and it also carries the standard features like sleep tracking, step and activity monitoring, notifications, and weather.

