Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to launch in India soon: Expected date, price

Looking at the past launch schedules of its predecessors (Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3), the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will likely arrive in September 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:26 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4's highly anticipated successor, the Mi Smart Band 5, was launched earlier this month in mainland China. Now, the product with the model number 'XMSH10HM' has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which indicates that the company could soon introduce the product in India.

Looking at the past launch schedules of its predecessors (Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3), the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will likely arrive in September 2020. However, the product may arrive earlier than expected or may even get delayed due to the evolving market conditions. Also, there is no information relating to the launch of the Mi Smart Band 5 NFC along with the standard version.

Mi Smart Band 5 Specifications

The fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display, 20 percent larger than its predecessor, 2.5D tempered glass panel, and a water-resistant body (up to 50m). With more than a hundred watch faces, users can customize the band according to their style and need.

As for the health and fitness-related features, the fitness band supports a 24-hour heart rate monitoring function which according to the company is more precise as compared to the previous generations. For detailed and accurate sleep monitoring data, irregular and sporadic sleep patterns, and rapid eye movement monitoring features have been added. Xiaomi claims that the sleep monitoring accuracy feature has been improved by 40 percent while the heart rate monitoring (irregular movements) feature shows up to 50 percent improvement.

There is also a stress monitoring function that advises users to adjust their breathing or try to rest and relax when needed and female user-centric features include a menstrual cycle prediction function with a vibration alert. The device supports 11 exercise modes including running, pool swimming, cycling, treadmill, jump rope, yoga, and rowing machine, among others.

The NFC version of Mi Smart Band 5 supports 14 days of battery life while the standard model's battery lasts up to 20 days on a single charge. It comes with an all-new magnetic snap-on charging solution. The standard model is available at CNY 189 (USD 27) while the NFC version is priced at CNY 229 (USD 32). In India, the fitness tracker (non-NFC version) is expected to priced at under INR 2,499.

Mi Smart Band 5 vs Mi Smart Band 4

The Mi Smart Band 4 which is of the best selling wearable in the Indian market was launched in September 2019 and shares several common features with the fifth-generation offering. So, here is how both the devices stack up against each other.

Specifications

Mi Smart Band 4

Mi Smart Band 5

Display

0.95-inch AMOLED color;

max brightness - up to 400 nits;

77+ customized themes;

5ATM waterproof

1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color;

max brightness - up to 450 nits;

100+ customized themes;

5ATM waterproof

Sports modes

(Six)

Treadmill, freestyle, outdoor running, cycling, walking, pool swimming

(Eleven)

Outdoor running, pool swimming, cycling, walking, treadmill, freestyle,

indoor cycling, jump rope, yoga, elliptical, rowing machine

Health monitoring

24-hour heart rate monitoring;

-

Nighttime sleep detection;

-

24-hour heart rate monitoring;

PAI Activity Index;

24-hour sleep detection (irregular and sporadic sleep patterns, and rapid eye movement monitoring);

Women's health tracking mode

Others

-

Remote shutter control

(For selfies)

Battery

135mAh battery;

lasts up to 20 days

2-Pin Pogo Pin charger

lasts up to 20 days (non-NFC) and 14 days (NFC);

magnetic snap-on charger

Colors (strap)

Black, Blue, Orange,

Pink, Red

Black, Blue, Pink, Orange,

Purple, Yellow, and Green

Price

Non-NFC: INR 2,299

NFC: CNY 199 (INR 2,100)

Non-NFC: INR 2,499 (expected)

NFC: CNY 229 (INR 2,500)

