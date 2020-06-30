Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Tentacles on cells may help virus spread to other cells; EU to speed up space ambitions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Updated: 30-06-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Tentacles on cells may help virus spread to other cells; EU to speed up space ambitions and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Tentacles on cells may help virus spread to other cells

"Tentacles" on hijacked cells might help coronavirus spread

EU to speed up space ambitions, Breton says

The European Union will plough more money into rocket launches, satellite communication, and space exploration to preserve its often unsung successes in space and keep up with US and Chinese ambitions, its space chief said on Sunday. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from U.S. and Russian pioneers to help its industry, with successes such as Ariane rockets or GPS-rival satnav Galileo.

Italy's Cassandra: the scientist who challenged WHO guidelines

Andrea Crisanti says his one regret is that he didn't yell loudly enough at the beginning when the dead had yet to pile up. The Italian virologist has become a medical celebrity at home, a contrarian who broke with initial World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on testing for the new coronavirus, deeming them narrow and "stupid" -- something the U.N. agency denies.

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Latest News

Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca on coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. ...

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...
