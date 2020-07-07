Samsung India offers contactless customer support via WhatsApp

In view of the current pandemic and social distancing measures, Samsung has expanded its contactless customer service offerings in India. The company has launched a WhatsApp support service that will allow customers to resolve their issues from the comfort of their homes.

To use the service, Samsung customers can send a message on the WhatsApp support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) and seek technical support for any product, information about service center locations, the status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of newly-purchased Samsung products. The service is available throughout the week from 9 am to 6 pm.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India, said, "WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them."

In addition to the newly-launched WhatsApp support service, Samsung has several other contactless service options including Remote Support to diagnose customer issue remotely through the internet, Live Chat for instant and accurate information for any queries 24×7, technical assistance through call center, Video Tips on Samsung Website & YouTube and a comprehensive app called 'Samsung Members'.