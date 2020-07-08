Left Menu
Instagram introduces new Reels tool to keep India entertained

Photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday announced the extension of the testing of Reels, a new video format, to India.

08-07-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday announced the extension of the testing of Reels, a new video format, to India. The format offers a new way to create and share short videos on Instagram, aimed at redefining the future of entertainment on the platform.

With Reels, people can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools on Reels. Instagram also allows users to share the reels to Explore and gives users the opportunity to access a larger audience, especially since more than 50 percent of accounts on Instagram globally visit Explore every month.

Explore can showcase an entertaining selection of reels made by public accounts on Instagram, which may inspire people to create their next reel. "With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country. People across the big and small cities of India come to Instagram to express themselves safely, and also to be entertained," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President, and Managing Director, Facebook India.

"With Reels, we're unveiling the future of entertainment on the platform, in a way that ignites creativity. With the multiple creative formats, whichever way you want to express yourself, it can now be on Instagram," added Mohan. "Instagram has always been a place where culture is created, because people come to share the things they care about and be entertained. We're constantly listening to our community, and have heard that they want to make and watch short-form videos on Instagram and have the opportunity to be discovered by our broader community," said Vishal Shah, Vice President of Product, Facebook.

"We're excited to expand the test of Reels to India and give the next generation of creators born and bred in India a chance to share their native and cultural context -- and be potential global stars," added Shah. The feature will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm IST and at the onset, will be populated with content from a diverse set of public figures and creators, such as Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Komal Pandey, Arjun Kanungo, Kusha Kapila, RJ Abhinav, and Ankush Bhaguna.

India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany and France, where the new format is being tested. This entertainment experience builds on the work done in the past year to enable expression, such as the vast library of music available on the platform thanks to a partnership with prominent music labels; the Spark AR effects on Instagram that enable more creation and expression on the platform; and the 'Born on Instagram' program, which has led to discovery and growth of creators from all across India. While this is a test, Instagram is committed to getting the experience right and will continue to learn and build as India creates and shares reels. To see reels from India on the day of launch, do follow #FeelitReelit. (ANI)

