Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung: 6G commercialization could be as early as 2028

Apart from humans, 6G will also power machines and will be characterized by provision of advanced services such as truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile hologram, and digital replica.

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:05 IST
Samsung: 6G commercialization could be as early as 2028
Samsung logo Image Credit: ANI

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercialization may occur around 2030.

The paper entitled "The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All" highlights Samsung's vision to bring the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life. Apart from humans, machines will be the main users of the next-gen technology and will be characterized by provision of advanced services such as truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile hologram, and digital replica.

While 5G commercialization is still in its initial stage, it's never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology. We've already launched the research and development of 6G technologies by building upon the experience and ability we have accumulated from working on multiple generations of communications technology, including 5G.

Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center.

The paper also throws light on candidate technologies including terahertz (THz) frequency band, novel antenna technologies, advanced duplex technologies, the evolution of network topology and spectrum sharing that could be vital to meet the 6G requirements.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks report from Centre on NGO's plea for help to poor lactating mothers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Centre on a plea of an NGO seeking monetary reliefs for lactating mothers during the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Just...

Iran executes defense ministry staffer as alleged CIA spy

Iran has executed a former employee of the defense ministry who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency, the countrys judiciary said Tuesday. It was the second such execution in the past month. The report said R...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure sanitation drives in public places during weekend curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure sanitation drives are undertaken in all markets and public places during the weekend restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During ...

Virus: Guj HC to hear fresh and urgent matters for next 3 days

With the number of coronavirus positive cases on the premises of the Gujarat high court rising to 17 from seven reported last week, its chief justice on Tuesday ordered listing for hearing only fresh matters of urgent nature from Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020