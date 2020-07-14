Samsung: 6G commercialization could be as early as 2028

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercialization may occur around 2030.

The paper entitled "The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All" highlights Samsung's vision to bring the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life. Apart from humans, machines will be the main users of the next-gen technology and will be characterized by provision of advanced services such as truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile hologram, and digital replica.

While 5G commercialization is still in its initial stage, it's never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology. We've already launched the research and development of 6G technologies by building upon the experience and ability we have accumulated from working on multiple generations of communications technology, including 5G. Sunghyun Choi, Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center.

The paper also throws light on candidate technologies including terahertz (THz) frequency band, novel antenna technologies, advanced duplex technologies, the evolution of network topology and spectrum sharing that could be vital to meet the 6G requirements.