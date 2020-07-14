Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027, angering China and pleasing Trump

London has also been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and the perception China did not tell the whole truth over the coronavirus. Britain's National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Johnson, decided on Tuesday to ban the purchase 5G components from the end of this year and to order the removal of all existing Huawei gear from the 5G network by 2027.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:29 IST
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027, angering China and pleasing Trump
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.

The seven-year lag will please British telecoms operators such as BT, Vodafone, and Three, which had feared they would be forced to spend billions of pounds to rip out Huawei equipment much faster. But it will delay the rollout of 5G. The United States had long pushed Johnson to reverse a decision he made in January to grant Huawei a limited role in 5G. London has also been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and the perception China did not tell the whole truth over the coronavirus.

Britain's National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Johnson, decided on Tuesday to ban the purchase of 5G components from the end of this year and to order the removal of all existing Huawei gear from the 5G network by 2027. The cyber arm of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency, the National Cyber Security Centre, told ministers it could no longer guarantee the stable supply of Huawei gear after the United States imposed new sanctions on chip technology.

Telecoms companies will also be told to stop using Huawei in fixed-line fiber broadband within the next two years. "This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run," Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden told parliament.

"By the time of the next election, we will have implemented in law, an irreversible path for the complete removal of Huawei equipment from our 5G networks." In what some have compared to the Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union, the United States is worried that 5G dominance is a milestone towards Chinese technological supremacy that could define the geopolitics of the 21st century.

With faster data and increased capacity, 5G will become the nervous system of the future economy - carrying data on everything from global financial flows to critical infrastructures such as energy, defense, and transport. After Australia first recognized the destructive power of 5G if hijacked by a hostile state, the West has become steadily more worried about Huawei.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien is meeting representatives of France, the UK, Germany, and Italy in Paris this week to discuss security, including 5G. The West is trying to create a group of rivals to Huawei to build 5G networks. Other large-scale telecoms equipment suppliers are Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

END OF 'GOLDEN ERA'?

Hanging up on Huawei, founded by a former People's Liberation Army engineer, marks the end of what former Prime Minister David Cameron cast as a "golden era" in ties, promoting Britain as Europe's top destination for Chinese capital. Cameron toasted the relationship over a beer with President Xi Jinping in an English pub, which was later bought by a Chinese firm.

Trump, though, has repeatedly asked London to ban Huawei which Washington calls an agent of the Chinese Communist state - an argument that has support in Johnson's Conservative Party. Huawei denies it spies for China and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no U.S. company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

China says banning one of its flagship global technology companies would have far-reaching ramifications. In January, Johnson defied Trump by allowing what he called high-risk companies' involvement in 5G, capped at 35%.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's Orban wins parliament's backing in EU budget talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans nationalist government won parliamentary approval on Tuesday to press the European Union to distribute the blocs coronavirus economic rescue package without conditions attached on the rule of law. EU l...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on virus woes, U.S.-China tensions

Wall Street was set for a lower open on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly reports from U.S. lenders, with new business restrictions in California and simmering U.S.-China friction also denting risk appetite.Largest U.S....

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges medical facilities to act quickly on COVID-19 cases

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that health care professionals are doing all they can to save lives as COVID-19 infections rise.Mkhize visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Tuesda...

Unacademy picks up 51% stake in Mastree for USD 5 mn

Edutech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said it has picked up 51 per cent stake in K-12 learning platform Mastree for USD 5 million about Rs 38.4 crore. Earlier this month, Unacademy had announced the acquisition of Chandigarh-based postgradu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020