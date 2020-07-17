Left Menu
Development News Edition

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the US and another by the United Arab Emirates.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:01 IST
China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China has moved a rocket into position to launch a rover to Mars in one of three upcoming missions to the red planet, one from the US and another by the United Arab Emirates. The Long March-5 carrier rocket is China's heaviest-lift launch vehicle and has been used experimentally three times, but never with a payload. Dubbed Tianwen-1, China's first mission to Mars aims to land a rover to gather scientific data.

The rocket is due to blast off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan in late July or early August, according to state media reports Friday that quoted the China National Space Administration. The mission is one of the most ambitious yet for China's space programme, which has advanced rapidly since launching its first crewed mission in 2003. Since then, it has sent astronauts to an experimental space station, begun work on a larger, more permanent facility and landed a probe on the less-explored far side of the moon.

This summer's trio of missions in the most sweeping effort yet to seek signs of ancient microscopic life while scouting out Mars for future astronauts. The timelines for such missions are daunting and the countries involved are striving to take best advantage of a one-month window in which Mars and Earth are in ideal alignment on the same side of the sun, minimizing travel time and fuel use. Such a window opens only once every 26 months.

Preparations have continued amid the coronavirus outbreak, which in part prompted Europe and Russia to drop their plans to send a life-seeking rover to Mars this summer. Each spacecraft will travel more than 480 million kilometers before reaching Mars next February. In the process, they will loop out beyond Earth's orbit and sync up with Mars' more distant orbit around the sun.

The US is sending over a car-sized six-wheeled rover named Perseverance to collect rock samples to be returned to Earth for analysis in about a decade. It's launch date has been set for between July 30 and August 15. The UAE spacecraft, named Amal, or "Hope" in Arabic, is an orbiter built in partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder and is now scheduled to launch from Japan on Monday. It will be the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

Scientists want to know what Mars was like billions of years ago, back when it had water sources that may have supported tiny life forms before turning into the frozen world it is today. So far, the U.S. has been the only country to successfully put a spacecraft on Mars, doing it eight times. Two NASA landers are operating there, InSight and Curiosity. Six other spacecraft are exploring the planet from orbit: three US, two European and one from India.

China's last attempt at a Mars mission in collaboration with Russia ended in failure in 2011. The Chinese space program's close military connections and the relative secrecy within it operates has limited its opportunities for cooperation with those of the U.S. and other countries..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Friday slipped by 50 paise to Rs 499.35 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for the July delivery eased by 50 paise, or 0.1 per cen...

S. Korea revokes operation permits of 2 anti-DPRK civic groups over leafleting

Seoul South Korea, July 17 Xinhua ANI South Korea on Friday decided to revoke the operating permits of two civic groups for having sent leaflets criticizing the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea DPRK. The unification ministry in charge o...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 253 p.m.Uttarakhand considering weekend lockdown in view of spike in COVID cases. Singapore reports 327 new COVID-19 cases.Health inspect...

MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020

MUMBAI, Jul 17 PTI Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 272,791.49 3.15 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 13,200.07 3.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020